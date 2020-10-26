 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/27: Bostar stronger on health care
Letter, 10/27: Bostar stronger on health care

I have watched in horror as senators who pandered to Gov. Pete Ricketts brought forward extreme, ideological bills for the last several years. I know, having lived in Nebraska for much of my life, that most Nebraskans believe in individual liberty and do not want the government interfering in decisions about their bodies and the recommendations of health care providers.

Those senators did not hold the governor accountable when he delayed Medicaid expansion for more than a year and were all too happy to bring forth bills designed to control women’s bodies. These same politicians are now jeopardizing the health and well-being of Nebraskans by failing to respond to our current public health crisis.

Nebraskans believe in responsibility and freedom, and we also care about our families and neighbors. Jacob Campbell is another politician who will bow down to Governor Ricketts. He will continue the governor’s crusade against healthcare in the Legislature.

That’s why I’m voting for Eliot Bostar this year. Eliot will stand up for Nebraskans and rise to the challenge of this crisis. He will work diligently to expand healthcare, not limit it. We deserve better leaders! I hope others join me in voting for Eliot.

Carrie Sublette, Lincoln

Eliot Bostar

Eliot Bostar, District 29 legislative candidate.

 Courtesy photo
