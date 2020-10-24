 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/25: Yoakum will uplift communtiy
I’m supporting Christa Yoakum because she knows what it takes to make a vibrant, livable community. She possesses the compassion, empathy, work ethic needed in a great leader. As a longtime Nebraskan, she understands local values while working to drive culture and uplift of our underserved populations.

Lincoln and Lancaster County are great places in part because of our vibrant arts and music scene. Christa is a long-time supporter of local musicians and artists and knows that it’s a great way to get our young people to stay here.

Christa has always worked selflessly for our community, and that’s why I am excited to support her for county commissioner.

Spencer Munson, Lincoln

Christa Yoakum

Christa Yoakum

 Associated Press file photo
