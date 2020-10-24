Letter, 10/25: Yoakum has history of service

I am writing in full support for John Yoakum for Lower Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors, Subdistrict 5.

I have known and worked with John Yoakum for over three decades. I consider him a friend, neighbor and strong community activist. John is someone you can always count on to get things done.

John serves on the Malone Center and El Centro de Las Americas boards of directors. He will work hard on the Lower Platte NRD Board to be sure everyone has safe and healthy drinking water and to also ensure our our lakes and streams continue to add quality of life as recreational opportunities.

John realizes the importance and value of continuing to prepare for any future management of floods by continuing to enhance our flood control systems and bio-diverse projects. You can trust John Yoakum to spend our tax dollars wisely.

Vote John Yoakum for Lower Platte NRD on Nov. 3.

City Councilwoman Tammy J. Ward, Lincoln

