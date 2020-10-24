 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/25: There's virtue in changing mind
View Comments

Letter, 10/25: There's virtue in changing mind

{{featured_button_text}}
Election logo 2020

If you were one of the many Trump supporters in October 2016, proud to tell your friends and neighbors how you planned to vote, happy that he was promising to “drain the swamp,” and if today you’re a little embarrassed, nobody’s going to think you’re stupid if you don’t vote for him again.

Where is that wall that Mexico was going to pay for? Where is the greatest comprehensive health care plan ever imagined? Why does the “swamp” look swampier than ever? And, lastly, when will the pandemic “just fade away?” You do have a right to change your mind, and the best minds do change.

Ted Kooser, Garland

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News