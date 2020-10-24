Letter, 10/25: There's virtue in changing mind

If you were one of the many Trump supporters in October 2016, proud to tell your friends and neighbors how you planned to vote, happy that he was promising to “drain the swamp,” and if today you’re a little embarrassed, nobody’s going to think you’re stupid if you don’t vote for him again.

Where is that wall that Mexico was going to pay for? Where is the greatest comprehensive health care plan ever imagined? Why does the “swamp” look swampier than ever? And, lastly, when will the pandemic “just fade away?” You do have a right to change your mind, and the best minds do change.