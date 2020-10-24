Letter, 10/25: Pleasant has always served

I’m voting for Stephany Pleasant for Legislature because she knows what it means to be a public servant and actually work to help others.

After college, Stephany served in AmeriCorps, working with high school students to help them get into and be successful in college. After law school, she worked with Disability Rights Nebraska to ensure that individuals with disabilities had equal access to justice in our legal system.

I want a state senator with a proven track record of working for all Nebraskans in all walks of life. After watching our current senators vote against even considering to discuss the problems facing meatpacking plant workers, families facing evictions and others harmed by the pandemic, I’m convinced it is time for a change. Stephany will represent District 25 with not only an independent voice, but experience and heart.

Patte Newman, Lincoln