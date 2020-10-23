Letter, 10/25: Palmtag a leader for today

Palmtag a leader for today
In the closing days of the 2020 election cycle, we come together as current and former members who have been elected to the United States Congress from Nebraska – both Republican and Democrat. We don’t always agree on every point of ideology or policy. But we do agree that both Nebraska and America need elected officials who can unite and heal in these troubled times.
One such candidate has attracted our joint attention – Janet Palmtag running for Legislature in Southeast Nebraska in Legislative District 1. As a 30-plus year successful businesswoman, she has real experience in meeting a payroll, creating jobs and paying property taxes. She has spent decades bringing two diverse groups of people (buyers and sellers) together in an ethical manner in order to find a common solution. She’s successfully operated businesses in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri and that gives her a wealth of experience of how to make our local communities more competitive.
Janet is a respected professional in her industry. She’s been a leader with proven results in multiple organizations helping veterans, hospitals, UNL and children in need. That’s exactly the experience that is needed in the Legislature today. Farmers, small business owners, workers and families can trust Janet Palmtag to represent them well. We have a variety of real problems facing our great state in the years ahead – economic growth, taxation policies, health care, community safety and education – just to name a few. Janet Palmtag has a real history of working hard to invest in Nebraska communities and to bring people together.
Janet Palmtag is the best candidate to represent Southeast Nebraska. She’s a wife, mother, grandmother, experienced and trustworthy. We encourage voters to cast their ballots wisely and to choose experience that matters in these troubled times.
Signed by current
and former U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Doug Bereuter, Hal Daub, Lee Terry
and Brad Ashford
Fortenberry has earned trust
I will be proud to cast my vote for Jeff Fortenberry in the contest for U.S. House of Representatives.
When considering the qualities of a leader, I think chiefly of a few things: clarity, authenticity and dedication. I look for someone who shows up, works hard and gets things done. I think of my friend Jeff Fortenberry.
Jeff exemplifies all these qualities and more. Living here in Lincoln, where he’s raised a family, he’s been an active member of our community and has quietly built an impressive record of delivering for Nebraskans. We don’t realize the impact of all the issues he fights for us on.
All throughout the pandemic, he’s been there for small businesses and for families. He leads conservation efforts and is working to get better healthcare for our farmers. Jeff doesn’t need to tout his record — it speaks for itself.
He is available to all. If you need him, he will help you. In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. Congressman Fortenberry has my vote.
I value my friendship with Jeff; he has earned my trust.
Terry Lane Fitzgerald,
Lincoln
Campbell strong on health care
I’ve gotten to know Jacob Campbell through years of our shared commitment to our community and our experience in promoting and supporting lifelong fitness and wellness in Lincoln.
As a chiropractic physician right here in District 29 with a unique focus on the health and wellness of women and children, I know Jacob Campbell shares a passion for not just reactive health care but proactive wellness solutions that decrease costs and increase our standard of living.
Health care that is unaffordable or that only addresses symptoms rather than core issues, is a poor substitute for proactive care. Jacob, through his years as a fitness coach, understands this and will incorporate that vision into healthcare solutions for individuals and families. Please join me in supporting Jacob Campbell for Legislature on Nov. 3.
Brittney Keller, Lincoln
Harding shows integrity, ethics
Impressed. That describes how we feel whenever we talk to our representative on the Nebraska Public Power District Board, Mary Harding.
We first met Harding soon after we came back to Nebraska in 1992. During Harding’s 13 years managing the state of Nebraska’s Environmental Trust dollars, we watched her demonstrate integrity and strong commitment to transparency in the use of public funds for public good. In contrast, we are alarmed that her opponent’s campaign appears tainted with an alleged misuse of public power customer funds.
We have longstanding interest in the appropriate use of energy technologies and keeping energy bills low for residents and small businesses. In my short time on the Omaha Public Power District Board, I have learned the complexity involved with keeping power affordable and reliable while keeping pace with the national transition to a modern energy system.
Harding’s knowledge and intellect are recognized by her peers locally and nationally with her representation on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council.
My wife and I were proud to vote for Harding each time she ran for the NPPD Board. She represents the best kind of representative on the NPPD Board – ethical, expert and energized. We are thankful for her work ethic and commitment to represent the public interest.
We encourage others to join us in supporting Mary Harding for the NPPD Board.
Rick Yoder with
Lissa Nelson, Murray
There’s virtue in changing mind
If you were one of the many Trump supporters in October 2016, proud to tell your friends and neighbors how you planned to vote, happy that he was promising to “drain the swamp,” and if today you’re a little embarrassed, nobody’s going to think you’re stupid if you don’t vote for him again.
Where is that wall that Mexico was going to pay for? Where is the greatest comprehensive health care plan ever imagined? Why does the “swamp” look swampier than ever? And, lastly, when will the pandemic “just fade away?” You do have a right to change your mind, and the best minds do change.
Ted Kooser, Garland
