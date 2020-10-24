Letter, 10/25: Palmtag a leader for today

In the closing days of the 2020 election cycle, we come together as current and former members who have been elected to the United States Congress from Nebraska – both Republican and Democrat. We don’t always agree on every point of ideology or policy. But we do agree that both Nebraska and America need elected officials who can unite and heal in these troubled times.

One such candidate has attracted our joint attention – Janet Palmtag running for Legislature in Southeast Nebraska in Legislative District 1. As a 30-plus year successful businesswoman, she has real experience in meeting a payroll, creating jobs and paying property taxes. She has spent decades bringing two diverse groups of people (buyers and sellers) together in an ethical manner in order to find a common solution. She’s successfully operated businesses in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri and that gives her a wealth of experience of how to make our local communities more competitive.