Letter, 10/25: Palmtag a leader for today

In the closing days of the 2020 election cycle, we come together as current and former members who have been elected to the United States Congress from Nebraska – both Republican and Democrat. We don’t always agree on every point of ideology or policy. But we do agree that both Nebraska and America need elected officials who can unite and heal in these troubled times.
One such candidate has attracted our joint attention – Janet Palmtag running for Legislature in Southeast Nebraska in Legislative District 1. As a 30-plus year successful businesswoman, she has real experience in meeting a payroll, creating jobs and paying property taxes. She has spent decades bringing two diverse groups of people (buyers and sellers) together in an ethical manner in order to find a common solution. She’s successfully operated businesses in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri and that gives her a wealth of experience of how to make our local communities more competitive.
Janet is a respected professional in her industry. She’s been a leader with proven results in multiple organizations helping veterans, hospitals, UNL and children in need. That’s exactly the experience that is needed in the Legislature today. Farmers, small business owners, workers and families can trust Janet Palmtag to represent them well. We have a variety of real problems facing our great state in the years ahead – economic growth, taxation policies, health care, community safety and education – just to name a few. Janet Palmtag has a real history of working hard to invest in Nebraska communities and to bring people together.
Janet Palmtag is the best candidate to represent Southeast Nebraska. She’s a wife, mother, grandmother, experienced and trustworthy. We encourage voters to cast their ballots wisely and to choose experience that matters in these troubled times.
Signed by current and former U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Doug Bereuter, Hal Daub, Lee Terry and Brad Ashford
