Letter, 10/25: Harding shows integrity, ethics

Impressed. That describes how we feel whenever we talk to our representative on the Nebraska Public Power District Board, Mary Harding.

We first met Harding soon after we came back to Nebraska in 1992. During Harding's 13 years managing the state of Nebraska’s Environmental Trust dollars, we watched her demonstrate integrity and strong commitment to transparency in the use of public funds for public good. In contrast, we are alarmed that her opponent’s campaign appears tainted with an alleged misuse of public power customer funds.

We have longstanding interest in the appropriate use of energy technologies and keeping energy bills low for residents and small businesses. In my short time on the Omaha Public Power District Board, I have learned the complexity involved with keeping power affordable and reliable while keeping pace with the national transition to a modern energy system.

Harding’s knowledge and intellect are recognized by her peers locally and nationally with her representation on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council.