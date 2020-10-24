Letter, 10/25: Geist brings experience, integrity

It was my American privilege to vote early this week to reelect state Sen. Suzanne Geist to represent Lincoln’s District 25. Senator Geist is an excellent choice to serve District 25 for a second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature.

Her detailed learning of the working rules in a nonpartisan body, as well as the policy knowledge she has acquired in her first term provides for more productivity in our government system. This experience is strength only she can bring to this race.

As the current Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee representative for District 25, as well as a Lincoln Independent Business Association board member, I have had the privilege to see firsthand the fantastic way Senator Geist represents Lincoln and Nebraska with integrity and commitment.

It is one of the many reasons a nonpartisan organization like LIBA endorsed her as their 2020 District 25 state legislative candidate. Her ability to listen and make independent decisions based on her constituent priorities are assets in the Legislature and proven by her record.

District 25 has been privileged to have such an outstanding public servant in Senator Geist representing our interests in the last four years. I encourage you to join me in voting for her to represent us for four more years.

Deb Portz, Lincoln

