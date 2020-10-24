Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry man of integrity

In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do so! Jeff puts public service above politics.

Jeff has established a reputation amongst his peers as a thoughtful and reliable leader in Washington. Jeff is a good person of character who I know represents all Nebraskans with integrity. On matters large or small, if you need him, Jeff is there to help.

I encourage you to vote for Congressman Fortenberry on Nov. 3 or before if voting by mail.

Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln

