 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry man of integrity
View Comments

Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry man of integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do so! Jeff puts public service above politics.

Jeff has established a reputation amongst his peers as a thoughtful and reliable leader in Washington. Jeff is a good person of character who I know represents all Nebraskans with integrity. On matters large or small, if you need him, Jeff is there to help.

I encourage you to vote for Congressman Fortenberry on Nov. 3 or before if voting by mail.

Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 congressman

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News