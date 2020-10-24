Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry has earned trust

I will be proud to cast my vote for Jeff Fortenberry in the contest for U.S. House of Representatives.

When considering the qualities of a leader, I think chiefly of a few things: clarity, authenticity and dedication. I look for someone who shows up, works hard and gets things done. I think of my friend Jeff Fortenberry.

Jeff exemplifies all these qualities and more. Living here in Lincoln, where he’s raised a family, he’s been an active member of our community and has quietly built an impressive record of delivering for Nebraskans. We don’t realize the impact of all the issues he fights for us on.

All throughout the pandemic, he’s been there for small businesses and for families. He leads conservation efforts and is working to get better healthcare for our farmers. Jeff doesn’t need to tout his record -- it speaks for itself.

He is available to all. If you need him, he will help you. In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. Congressman Fortenberry has my vote.

I value my friendship with Jeff; he has earned my trust.

Terry Lane Fitzgerald, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0