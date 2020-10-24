Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry backs police

Recently I saw Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s ad featuring the mother who was worried about the violence in our communities. I was struck by her words -- it’s a feeling we all share. While I understand that we all have a right to express ourselves in protest, burning communities to the ground is not the same.

With all this unrest around our country, I look to our leaders for guidance and solidarity. Congressman Fortenberry has been strong -- he’s made it clear he wants to make America safe again.

And he has the record to prove it. When he was on the City Council, the congressman worked for community-based policing and supported our law enforcement. But Kate Bolz? She’s said nothing. Throughout her campaign, Bolz has said she’s running because she cares. But she clearly doesn’t care about our law enforcement.

Nebraska needs leaders who put us, and our safety, first. Congressman Fortenberry is that leader.

George Olmer, Lincoln

