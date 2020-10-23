Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry backs police

He sat down and heard what I had to say on some particularly important topics for me and agreed fundamentally. I started to help his campaign as the current senator at that time found creative ways not to talk to me, and I knew he had to go.

Over the course of Mike running for office, I helped put up signs and generally helping his campaign, Mike asked questions, got to know the issues that I was interested in and again listened to me. I cannot stress enough how important that is.

It should be to all of us here in District 21. I have seen him wear out a pair of shoes or two going door to door and listening to the people of his district. He did not win that first round, but he did not give up. He came back the next time, and I’m proud to have him as my senator.

I have witnessed the compassion in his words in debate and his diligence on the transportation committee. I have not heard one word from the other guy. No need to mention his name. I urge you to vote and put and X by Mike Hilgers!

Todd Miller, Lincoln

Yoakum will uplift community