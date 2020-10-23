Letter, 10/25: Fortenberry backs police

Fortenberry backs police
Recently I saw Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s ad featuring the mother who was worried about the violence in our communities. I was struck by her words — it’s a feeling we all share. While I understand that we all have a right to express ourselves in protest, burning communities to the ground is not the same.
With all this unrest around our country, I look to our leaders for guidance and solidarity. Congressman Fortenberry has been strong — he’s made it clear he wants to make America safe again.
And he has the record to prove it. When he was on the City Council, the congressman worked for community-based policing and supported our law enforcement. But Kate Bolz? She’s said nothing. Throughout her campaign, Bolz has said she’s running because she cares. But she clearly doesn’t care about our law enforcement.
Nebraska needs leaders who put us, and our safety, first. Congressman Fortenberry is that leader.
George Olmer, Lincoln
Geist brings experience, integrity
It was my American privilege to vote early this week to reelect state Sen. Suzanne Geist to represent Lincoln’s District 25. Senator Geist is an excellent choice to serve District 25 for a second four-year term in the Nebraska Legislature.
Her detailed learning of the working rules in a nonpartisan body, as well as the policy knowledge she has acquired in her first term provides for more productivity in our government system. This experience is strength only she can bring to this race.
As the current Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee representative for District 25, as well as a Lincoln Independent Business Association board member, I have had the privilege to see firsthand the fantastic way Senator Geist represents Lincoln and Nebraska with integrity and commitment.
It is one of the many reasons a nonpartisan organization like LIBA endorsed her as their 2020 District 25 state legislative candidate. Her ability to listen and make independent decisions based on her constituent priorities are assets in the Legislature and proven by her record.
District 25 has been privileged to have such an outstanding public servant in Senator Geist representing our interests in the last four years. I encourage you to join me in voting for her to represent us for four more years.
Deb Portz, Lincoln
Campaign part of who candidate is
David Lemoine’s letter to the editor (“A question of control in race,” Oct. 20) regarding who is in control of the Slama-Palmtag race deserves more scrutiny.
Yes, indeed, who is behind these races where unethical tactics, smear campaigns and dishonesty increasingly sow hostility toward opposing candidates? Certainly, Remington Research Group from Kansas City is responsible for recent illegal telephone robocalls in the Slama-Palmtag campaign. But with whom is Remington is connected?
Remington is associated with another Kansas City entity, Axiom Strategies, a national Republican political consulting firm. Google Axiom Strategies, and numerous results show that the company founder has a long (and lucrative) history of trafficking in personal smear campaigns, unethical behavior and outright fabrication in political advertising against opposing candidates.
Axiom has a high success rate for “winning” national races of which they are proud. Candidates hire Axiom for this very reason, so for them to claim that they “don’t know” who is running their campaigns or even how the campaigns will be operated is utter nonsense. They agreed to these loathsome tactics when Axiom was hired.
In comparison, Julie Slama’s advertising is remarkably similar to that of Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry, Rick Holdcroft and Rich Pahls. Candidates who hire Axiom must be held responsible for allowing this distinctive hyper-negative political gassing to pollute our state.
In this important election cycle, familiarize yourself with who shifts the levers of your candidate’s campaign. Indeed, who is in control says much about that candidate and to what extent they will stoop to “win.”
Tammy Russell, Lincoln
Campbell just wants to serve
The election in Legislative District 29 is about whether we affirm dedication to service or dedication to special interests. I have known Jacob Campbell for many years. He is a man of integrity, thoughtfulness, compassion and reason. He has dedicated his life to service, including both he and his wife serving in the Nebraska Army National Guard.
He was a child abuse investigator right here in our community and worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. When riots tore up downtown Lincoln, he and his family were there the next day for cleanup. His opponent has worked for special interest groups most of his life, recently moving to Nebraska to head an environmental special interest group.
This choice is evident in how they’ve campaigned. Campbell has prioritized contact with people in the district, standing at 10,000 doors over the past 18 months. His primary opponents, except Eliot Bostar, did the same.
Across the state, other candidates have been creatively campaigning during COVID, finding ways to reach directly to people in their districts, but Bostar remains hidden. Has he been visible at all in the district? How can you be entrusted with representation of a district if you don’t care to know what its people think? Seventy percent of his campaign cash has come from out of state including holding fundraisers in New York City.
Perhaps he’s more interested in personal power and political position than in serving the people of Lincoln and Nebraska. Jacob Campbell is the right choice for Legislature.
Mark Kremer, Lincoln
Bostar tells the whole truth
I am deeply offended by Jacob Campbell and his willingness to do anything to win. I have never seen a candidate for the Legislature so willing to deceive voters and smear his opponent. He has even attacked Eliot’s mother — a distinguished alum of Lincoln High — for being a well-educated, successful mom.
Here are the facts about Eliot Bostar: He is a fifth-generation Nebraskan who for nearly a decade has worked with communities across Nebraska to protect drinking water and advance clean energy. He is supported by teachers, firefighters and state troopers. His coalition includes elected leaders from both sides of the aisle — deep bipartisan support.
As a legislative staffer, Campbell wrote a bill to raise sales tax on groceries (and cut taxes for the wealthiest), which he bragged about during a radio interview. Now he is trying to deny it. Campbell is on the record supporting taking funding from our public schools to send to private schools, raise taxes on working families and gut funding for public schools across our state.
Eliot tells the truth, even when it is not convenient. Campbell says whatever he thinks to get elected.
Do not be fooled. Join me in supporting Eliot Bostar for Legislature.
Dayle Williamson, Lincoln,
Former agency director, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission
Fortenberry man of integrity
In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do so! Jeff puts public service above politics.
Jeff has established a reputation amongst his peers as a thoughtful and reliable leader in Washington. Jeff is a good person of character who I know represents all Nebraskans with integrity. On matters large or small, if you need him, Jeff is there to help.
I encourage you to vote for Congressman Fortenberry on Nov. 3 or before if voting by mail.
Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln
Hilgers listens to constituents
Mike Hilgers is the right kind of senator to represent us in legislative District 21. I met Mike when he first ran eight years ago. He met my wife first, and she asked him his views on a few subjects and sent him to talk to me.
He sat down and heard what I had to say on some particularly important topics for me and agreed fundamentally. I started to help his campaign as the current senator at that time found creative ways not to talk to me, and I knew he had to go.
Over the course of Mike running for office, I helped put up signs and generally helping his campaign, Mike asked questions, got to know the issues that I was interested in and again listened to me. I cannot stress enough how important that is.
It should be to all of us here in District 21. I have seen him wear out a pair of shoes or two going door to door and listening to the people of his district. He did not win that first round, but he did not give up. He came back the next time, and I’m proud to have him as my senator.
I have witnessed the compassion in his words in debate and his diligence on the transportation committee. I have not heard one word from the other guy. No need to mention his name. I urge you to vote and put and X by Mike Hilgers!
Todd Miller, Lincoln
Yoakum will uplift community
I’m supporting Christa Yoakum because she knows what it takes to make a vibrant, livable community. She possesses the compassion, empathy, work ethic needed in a great leader. As a longtime Nebraskan, she understands local values while working to drive culture and uplift of our underserved populations.
Lincoln and Lancaster County are great places in part because of our vibrant arts and music scene. Christa is a long-time supporter of local musicians and artists and knows that it’s a great way to get our young people to stay here.
Christa has always worked selflessly for our community, and that’s why I am excited to support her for county commissioner.
Spencer Munson, Lincoln
Pleasant has always served
I’m voting for Stephany Pleasant for Legislature because she knows what it means to be a public servant and actually work to help others.
After college, Stephany served in AmeriCorps, working with high school students to help them get into and be successful in college. After law school, she worked with Disability Rights Nebraska to ensure that individuals with disabilities had equal access to justice in our legal system.
I want a state senator with a proven track record of working for all Nebraskans in all walks of life. After watching our current senators vote against even considering to discuss the problems facing meatpacking plant workers, families facing evictions and others harmed by the pandemic, I’m convinced it is time for a change. Stephany will represent District 25 with not only an independent voice, but experience and heart.
Patte Newman, Lincoln
State already in gaming business
The Merriam-Webster definition of the word gamble is “to play a game for money or property, to bet on an uncertain outcome.” Nebraska voters, the state of Nebraska is already in the gambling business.
On the Nov. 3 citizens of Nebraska will have the opportunity to vote on ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431. The initiatives will authorize laws for gambling at horse racing tracks, establish a Nebraska Gaming Commission to regulate such gaming and impose taxes on such gaming, of which 70% is dedicated to a Property Tax Credit Fund.
Charitable gaming was authorized in Nebraska in 1986. According to the 2019 Charitable Gaming Annual Report produced by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, $294,819,005 was wagered on keno, pickle cards, bingo and lottery/raffles for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Charitable gaming licensing includes 774 keno sales outlet locations, 307 organizations are licensed to sell pickle cards, 65 bingo licenses, and 408 organizations were licensed to conduct lotteries and raffles.
The Nebraska Lottery began selling tickets in 1993. The 2019 Annual Report for the Nebraska Lottery reports sales of $192,181,990 for fiscal year 2019 on Powerball, Lotto games and scratch games. According to the 2019 Annual Report, the Nebraska Lottery sells tickets at approximately 1,200 retail locations.
This is a total of $487,000,995 wagered on charitable gaming and the Nebraska Lottery.
Pari-mutuel wagering was authorized in Nebraska in 1935. Tracks have operated with integrity for 85 years and are logical locations for additional gaming opportunities in Nebraska.
Bruce Swihart, Grand Island
Yoakum has history of service
I am writing in full support for John Yoakum for Lower Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors, Subdistrict 5.
I have known and worked with John Yoakum for over three decades. I consider him a friend, neighbor and strong community activist. John is someone you can always count on to get things done.
John serves on the Malone Center and El Centro de Las Americas boards of directors. He will work hard on the Lower Platte NRD Board to be sure everyone has safe and healthy drinking water and to also ensure our our lakes and streams continue to add quality of life as recreational opportunities.
John realizes the importance and value of continuing to prepare for any future management of floods by continuing to enhance our flood control systems and bio-diverse projects. You can trust John Yoakum to spend our tax dollars wisely.
Vote John Yoakum for Lower Platte NRD on Nov. 3.
City Councilwoman Tammy J. Ward, Lincoln
