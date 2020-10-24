Letter, 10/25: Campbell strong on health care

I’ve gotten to know Jacob Campbell through years of our shared commitment to our community and our experience in promoting and supporting lifelong fitness and wellness in Lincoln.

As a chiropractic physician right here in District 29 with a unique focus on the health and wellness of women and children, I know Jacob Campbell shares a passion for not just reactive health care but proactive wellness solutions that decrease costs and increase our standard of living.

Health care that is unaffordable or that only addresses symptoms rather than core issues, is a poor substitute for proactive care. Jacob, through his years as a fitness coach, understands this and will incorporate that vision into healthcare solutions for individuals and families. Please join me in supporting Jacob Campbell for Legislature on Nov. 3.

Brittney Keller, Lincoln

