Letter, 10/25: Campbell just wants to serve

The election in Legislative District 29 is about whether we affirm dedication to service or dedication to special interests. I have known Jacob Campbell for many years. He is a man of integrity, thoughtfulness, compassion and reason. He has dedicated his life to service, including both he and his wife serving in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

He was a child abuse investigator right here in our community and worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. When riots tore up downtown Lincoln, he and his family were there the next day for cleanup. His opponent has worked for special interest groups most of his life, recently moving to Nebraska to head an environmental special interest group.

This choice is evident in how they’ve campaigned. Campbell has prioritized contact with people in the district, standing at 10,000 doors over the past 18 months. His primary opponents, except Eliot Bostar, did the same.

Across the state, other candidates have been creatively campaigning during COVID, finding ways to reach directly to people in their districts, but Bostar remains hidden. Has he been visible at all in the district? How can you be entrusted with representation of a district if you don’t care to know what its people think? Seventy percent of his campaign cash has come from out of state including holding fundraisers in New York City.