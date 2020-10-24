Letter, 10/25: Campaign part of who candidate is

David Lemoine's letter to the editor ("A question of control in race," Oct. 20) regarding who is in control of the Slama-Palmtag race deserves more scrutiny.

Yes, indeed, who is behind these races where unethical tactics, smear campaigns and dishonesty increasingly sow hostility toward opposing candidates? Certainly, Remington Research Group from Kansas City is responsible for recent illegal telephone robocalls in the Slama-Palmtag campaign. But with whom is Remington is connected?

Remington is associated with another Kansas City entity, Axiom Strategies, a national Republican political consulting firm. Google Axiom Strategies, and numerous results show that the company founder has a long (and lucrative) history of trafficking in personal smear campaigns, unethical behavior and outright fabrication in political advertising against opposing candidates.

Axiom has a high success rate for “winning” national races of which they are proud. Candidates hire Axiom for this very reason, so for them to claim that they “don’t know” who is running their campaigns or even how the campaigns will be operated is utter nonsense. They agreed to these loathsome tactics when Axiom was hired.