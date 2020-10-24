Letter, 10/25: Bostar tells the whole truth

I am deeply offended by Jacob Campbell and his willingness to do anything to win. I have never seen a candidate for the Legislature so willing to deceive voters and smear his opponent. He has even attacked Eliot’s mother -- a distinguished alum of Lincoln High -- for being a well-educated, successful mom.

Here are the facts about Eliot Bostar: He is a fifth-generation Nebraskan who for nearly a decade has worked with communities across Nebraska to protect drinking water and advance clean energy. He is supported by teachers, firefighters and state troopers. His coalition includes elected leaders from both sides of the aisle -- deep bipartisan support.

As a legislative staffer, Campbell wrote a bill to raise sales tax on groceries (and cut taxes for the wealthiest), which he bragged about during a radio interview. Now he is trying to deny it. Campbell is on the record supporting taking funding from our public schools to send to private schools, raise taxes on working families and gut funding for public schools across our state.

Eliot tells the truth, even when it is not convenient. Campbell says whatever he thinks to get elected.

Do not be fooled. Join me in supporting Eliot Bostar for Legislature.

Dayle Williamson, Lincoln,

Former agency director, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0