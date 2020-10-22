 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/23: Underwood knows how to budget
Eric Underwood is the right candidate you can trust for Lancaster County Board in District 2. Eric has experience owning and managing a small business.

He knows how to put together budgets and manage through tough times, which is what we need on the county board. We need a commissioner who will work within a budget and not raise taxes, taking more of our money.

Eric knows how to do that because of his business experience and will apply that knowledge to the County Board.

Spencer Gooden, Lincoln

