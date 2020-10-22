Letter, 10/23: Sievers knows water issues

I urge the voters of Lower Platte South Natural Resource District Subdistrict 4 to vote for LeRoy Sievers. At this time when our groundwater levels are being increasingly polluted and shrinking, it is imperative that the LPNRD board look at ways to mitigate these problems.

I know of no one more knowledgeable and qualified regarding water issues than LeRoy. Through the years he has served in several state of Nebraska offices, including the Attorney General’s office, the Department of Natural and Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.

With a board of 21 members, it is important to be able to work together to resolve these issues. LeRoy has served on and presided over a number of community organizations such as the Red Cross, the Capitol Humane Society, the Lincoln Bar Association and the Cornhusker Scout Council.

Thus, he has shown the ability to work with others and lead such organizations through difficult issues. Please join me in voting for LeRoy Sievers for the Subdistrict 4 seat on the LPNRD board.

Dave Emery, Lincoln