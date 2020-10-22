 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/23: Nominee failed important test
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Most of us were taught the five rights protected by the First Amendment, but there are actually six. The first is our right to a secular government, on which the second right, freedom of religion, depends.

Our right to a secular government, or freedom from religion, is vital to the free exercise of religion. If our government weren’t secular, we’d see special rights and taxation favoring religious institutions, and we’d indoctrinate our children with a belief in specific gods in public schools.

We would also have to provide an answer if the government asked, “What religion are you?” Without freedom from religion, the answer “none” isn’t allowed.

An originalist might even argue any law regarding religion violates the establishment clause. “Congress shall make no law respecting” could very well have meant “no laws about religion.” That means no tax exemptions, no religious refusals at hospitals and adoption centers, no special treatment whatsoever.

Amy Coney Barrett was unable to name five of the fundamental freedoms we all hold dear and doesn’t believe in secular government.

Joseph Couch, Lincoln

