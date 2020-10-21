 Skip to main content
Letter, 10/22: You may not be prejudiced, but ...
Letter, 10/22: You may not be prejudiced, but ...

I’m not prejudiced, just different than people like you.

I’m not prejudiced ... how I act has just been developed over a few hundred years.

I’m not prejudiced ... I generally treat people the same. It doesn’t matter that I don’t know who you are, nor care to know your name.

I’m not prejudiced ... You’re just another person in the crowd with a different face. I’d speak up about bigotry, racism, sexism and hate, but it would just complicate things at my job, my home, my neighborhood, my church, this place.

I’m not prejudiced ... I believe in God and dutifully follow my faith.

I know we’re all humans, but I can’t get past this thing, this thing called race.

But I’m not prejudiced.

Ed Wimes, Lincoln

