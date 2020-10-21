Letter, 10/22: Yoakum cares about environment

There are many unsung heroes when in it comes to protecting our environment, and one of them is John Yoakum, who is running for Lower Platte South Natural Resource District 5.

John has been a tireless and persistent advocate when he served as chair for six years with the Lancaster County Democrats. He supported candidates and elected officials who demonstrate by words and responsible actions how best to protect our natural resources.

Lest you think that safeguarding the environment for the next generation is a partisan issue -- you are wrong. In my 10 years as serving in public office, hands down, this issue of climate change is a universal concern in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and it knows no party or party preference or generational divide. We work together in dealing with the challenging and damaging floods. We work together on dam rehabilitation and stream stabilization that impacts our rural areas.

John is a leader because he works with everyone. He is fair minded and diligent. He is a long serving member with the Sierra Club. He pledges to put forward common sense programs and budgets that protect our trails and recreation areas.