Letter, 10/22: Voting Trump out is only fix

President Trump is campaigning and touting his administration’s success combating the COVID-19 pandemic. His version of success is more than 8 million US cases and more than 218,000 deaths. This nonsensical claim is on top of more than 20,000 other Trump false and misleading statements documented by the Washington Post.

There an obvious reason for this monumental record of lies and distortions: Donald Trump has been diagnosed by psychiatrists as suffering from a Narcissistic Personality Disorder. In a recent book “Too Much and Never Enough,” his own niece, Mary L. Trump, has defined the president as a psychopathic narcissistic.

NPD characteristics are based on a pattern of arrogance, vanity and an unrealistic egocentric sense of superiority along with a lack of empathy, a disregard for others, an inability to handle criticism and a sense of entitlement. Narcissists live in a fantasy world propped up by egocentric distortion and delusion.

The narcissistic mind recognizes and allows only unlimited success, power, brilliance and attractiveness. Any other contradicting facts, opinions or actual events are treated as hoaxes, falsehoods and lies. The narcissistic truth is what should be true. Truth becomes a lie and lies become truth in the narcissistic brain. With NPD, Donald Trump becomes the narcissistic poster child.