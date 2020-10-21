Letter, 10/22: Truth, facts should matter

As I watch the increasing political divide, I remind myself that the vast majority of Americans are neither far right nor left. We’re in the middle -- but politicians demand (or categorize) us to be one extreme or the other. We’re not allowed to support both police and Black Lives Matter -- but I do.

Equality and accountability are both necessary for the well being of all. I’m distressed by our focus on self, on exclusion rather than inclusion. Most of all, I’m disheartened by our willingness to ignore truth and facts while supporting corruption and lies.

Truth and facts used to be a pinnacle value, but now they seem irrelevant in our decisions and discussions. Conspiracy theories and lies flourish, then are tweeted, broadcast and shared. We need to avoid getting information from opinion/entertainment news sources and social media.

Actually read the Mueller report (not William Barr’s summary). Fact check the president’s words. There shouldn’t be a political debate without a scrolling fact checker on screen.

President Trump uses repeated lies to divide. It’s a proven playbook for autocracy: undermine the press, replace qualified people with loyal beholden people, create fear and division, promote nationalism as patriotism, then promote oneself as the only one who can save the people.