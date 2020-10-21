Letter, 10/22: State needs new representation

As this election cycle draws to a close, I urge all to be ready to accept some defeat. I've been a registered Republican since 1968. I don't think I've ever seen an election cycle as ruthless as this one. We need to be ready to accept the outcome of the election now matter who wins. Now that's out of the way.

I want to put my two cents in for why I believe that Kate Bolz is the person we need to send to Washington this next term. I believe that Kate has done a good job in the Legislature, and if it weren't for term limits, I'd want her in Lincoln representing the people of the state, but that can't happen, so the next best step for her is as our elected representative in Congress.

Unlike her opponent, who has voted with the president 97% of the time, I think Kate will put party aside and vote for what's best for us.

In Kate, I see someone who would step up and voice her disappointment when the president enacted his tariffs. Those tariffs have cost the American farmer over $1 billion. I see Kate as someone who would step up and voice her opinion when the president went back on his pledge to ethanol producers as he rescinded the required blender credits.

I see Kate as someone who would speak up when we withdrew from the Paris Climate accords.