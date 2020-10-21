 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/22: Standing with Sasse, not Trump
View Comments

Letter, 10/22: Standing with Sasse, not Trump

{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court Barrett

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Erin Schaff, Associated Press

I am a young conservative Republican who plans to vote against Donald Trump in November, but I will be voting for Sen. Ben Sasse.

Trump’s antics stand in direct contrast to my moral beliefs, and I wholeheartedly hope he is repudiated in this election. However, if the Republican Party is to regain its status as the standard-bearer of real conservatism, we need people like Senator Sasse to be a part of the conversation about the party post-Trump.

Sasse has the conviction, integrity and ideas to fight for a GOP dedicated to limited government, compassionate conservatism and a strong foreign policy after this election. We need a return to decency, bipartisanship and conservatism. We don’t have that with Trump, but we won’t get it if we remove leaders like Sasse from office.

We can and should vote against Trump, and for the people we want to lead the party in the future.

Justin Myers, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News