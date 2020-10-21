Letter, 10/22: Ricketts needs to mandate masks

Gov. Pete Ricketts has sorely let down our great state of Nebraska. In a recent interview he said, “Please, folks,” begging them to follow COVID guidelines. As the numbers rise in Nebraska, his attitude is obviously not working.

Do we tell our children when endangering themselves, “Please don’t do that?” Do drunken drivers, who speed on our highways, hear from law enforcement who stop them, say, “Please, folks?”

Governor Ricketts started out putting guidelines in place last March, then lifted restrictions when COVID numbers declined. Now Nebraska is seventh in the nation with the highest numbers of COVID cases, and he still will not mandate masks, and just says, “Please, folks?”

I live in Kearney, where our Two Rivers Health director has requested that masks be mandated since so many in our area, of all ages, do not wear a mask. The governor denied that request. Kearney Public Schools has so far had a low rate of absenteeism, as masks are mandated for all staff and students.