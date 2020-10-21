Letter, 10/22: Pleasant is selfless servant

I’m writing to endorse Stephany Pleasant to represent District 25 in the Nebraska Legislature. I worked with Stephany at Disability Rights Nebraska, where she was an attorney representing people with disabilities.

Stephany’s life experiences have made her sensitive toward socioeconomic hurdles many Nebraskans face. Her mother, a nurse, was off-and-on the only parent raising Stephany and her two brothers in low-income neighborhoods. Early on, Stephany started working to contribute to the family income. In fact, she frequently worked as many as three jobs to work her way through college and law school.

Rather than boast about her personal tenacity and accomplishments, however, Stephany uses her experiences to help others succeed.

For example, after earning her bachelor’s degree in political science and German from the University of Nebraska, Stephany taught college prep classes in an AmeriCorps program to low-income students at Omaha North High School. As Omaha North’s first senior coach, Stephany was able to get 90% of her students admitted to a four-year college.