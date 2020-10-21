Letter, 10/22: Nebraskans need relief

I was encouraged by the article “So perfect: Nonprofits build new house, hope at 11th and E in Lincoln” (Oct. 11), detailing the creation of a community land trust to offer more affordable housing. Such actions by community groups are wonderful, but the housing crisis far exceeds what they can provide.

American renters and landlords are in a dire position. Without help, unemployed renters and their landlords will continue to accumulate bills they cannot pay. According to economist Mark Zandi, renters could owe $70 billion in back rent by January 2021.

On Oct. 1, the House passed a compromise measure that would provide robust rental assistance through early January. However, instead of working to reach a deal, President Trump and the Senate have stalled, failing everyday Americans during one of the worst economic crises faced by our nation.

Nebraska families are especially at risk for eviction. According to researchers at the Eviction Lab, Nebraska’s COVID-19 housing policy received a score of 0 out of 5.