Letter, 10/22: Navigating a crucial election

Though Republicans refused to look at the evidence presented in the impeachment process, including Sen. Ben Sasse, I watched two weeks of hearings. I was appalled at what I learned, and I am no shrinking violet.

I think this is probably the most important vote I will ever place in my lifetime. Many say they don't like either of the candidates for president. I hope you listen to Sasse's recent remarks. I say better late than never! He has incurred great wrath from President Trump because of them.

Our country is navigating many war zones right now. It is crucial we give careful consideration before we place our critical vote. Is it responsible to vote all Democrat because I find a vote for Trump unconscionable? Is it responsible to vote against my conscience with a Trump vote out of fear of socialism, a stock market crash, whatever?

Very important to me is is the fact that I believe it is a child, not a choice. My thinking at this point is:

1. Vote against Trump with a vote for Biden.

2. Vote Republican for lawmakers who can keep Joe Biden from packing the Supreme Court and will encourage fiscal responsibility.

Most important is to look to God for guidance, pray to Him for direction and trust in His Grace.

Donna Stewart, Lincoln

