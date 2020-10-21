Letter, 10/22: Do Nebraskans want Trump?

In my judgment, observations show me that many Nebraskans want the following from their president:

1. Executive incompetence.

2. Extensive corruption.

3. Continuous fabrication and broken promises.

4. Total unaccountability for failures.

5. Sustained childish behavior.

From my standpoint, many Nebraskans want a president who will:

1. Defund and eventually get rid of Social Security and Medicare.

2. Do away with protection for preexisting medical conditions.

3. Kiss up to dictators like Putin and Kim Jong Un.

4. Cut taxes for the wealthy.

5. Ignore Russian bounties on American soldiers.

6. Balloon the national debt.

7. Constitute a national security risk due to personal debt.

8. Continue to ignore the death and destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.