Letter, 10/22: Are delegates helping retirees?
The Alliance for Retired Americans, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization that advocates for retirees and future retirees, rates members of Congress on their votes on retiree issues.

They give these ratings on the Nebraska congressional delegation: Sen. Ben  Sasse votes for retirees 3% of the time; Sen. Deb Fischer, 5% of the time; Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, 17% of the time; Rep. Don Bacon, 17% of the time; and Rep. Adrian Smith, 8% of the time.

The Nebraska chapter of the ARA urges all to take note of the candidates'  positions on issues of importance to retirees and future retirees and then vote for those who support the ability to retire.

Al Mumm, Waterloo

President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

