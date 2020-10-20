Letter, 10/21: Yoakum uniquely qualified for office

Christa Yoakum has unique qualities and experiences that make her an excellent county commissioner. She worked for many years in the health care field and now is working in a Nebraska Appleseed program helping new immigrants and refugees transition to their new home in Lincoln.

Christa knows how to listen to and respect the people she is working with, and this skill has carried over to her work as a county board commissioner. She understands that difficult choices need to be made in the current economic environment where revenue available to local governments is reduced.

Her priorities include ensuring the health and public safety of her constituents, protecting the environment and expanding rural broadband, so necessary for students who are learning remotely. Christa is willing to spend the time needed to find solutions to problems, always considering the opinions and preferences of her constituents and colleagues. I hope you will support Christa on Nov. 3.

Jackie Griffith, Lincoln

