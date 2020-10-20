Letter, 10/21: Yoakum needed on NRD board

I went with friends two years back for the Lancaster County Democratic Chili Feed, and that’s where I met John Yoakum. I had no idea who he was, but I knew his wife, Christa, had made some great chili and that she was on the ballot.

It’s a great event to be among like-minded voters and to get to know candidates running. That’s why I am happy to vote for my friend and neighbor John Yoakum for Lower Platte South NRD. John is a nature enthusiast and is concerned about our environment in an era of changing climate that’s likely human-caused.

He also believes in equality for all Nebraskans, LGBTQ or not. Those two issues have convinced me to support John over his opponent, Greg Osborn. Upon reviewing the record from the minutes of previous NRD meetings, I saw Osborn was the only board member to vote no for an update to the Lower Platte South NRD’s Human Rights policy.

Osborn has also gone on the record that he doubts the validity of human-caused climate change. I’ll proudly vote for John Yoakum for Subdistrict 5 of the Lower Platte South NRD Board of Directors.

Michael Marcheck, Lincoln

