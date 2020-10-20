Letter, 10/21: Underwood looking out for us

Eric Underwood won’t raise taxes, and he’ll set the right priorities for the County Board. As a mother, it is important for me to trust an elected official and know that they have my best interest in mind.

Eric knows we need more affordable housing and lower property taxes. Eric knows we need financial support for safer roads and bridges in the county, and he will find a way to do it. Eric has experience working with budgets as a small businessman, and he will be a good steward of our tax dollars.