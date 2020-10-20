Letter, 10/21: State must enforce standards

PETA commends Rick Herchenbach for blowing the whistle on the lack of meaningful enforcement of the minimal standards of care required at self-professed animal “rescues” and breeders in Nebraska (" Whistleblower: State enforcement lacking ," Oct. 14).

There has been an alarming rise in cruelty cases involving “rescues” across the country. Animals are increasingly found starving to death, dying of thirst, trapped in cages filled with their own waste, denied veterinary care, and even beaten and sexually assaulted. PETA receives reports almost every week of authorities seizing animals — sometimes hundreds at a time — from the very people and groups who claim to be “saving” them.