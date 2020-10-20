Letter, 10/21: Sievers most qualified for NRD

The most qualified candidate for the Lower Platte South NRD Board is LeRoy Sievers. LeRoy as an attorney has worked on water resources related law for our state. He understands the issues facing our natural resources and has a passion to help.

He has been a leader for our state when it comes to new laws being introduced in our Legislature. He now wants to bring that focus to the NRD to help at a more local level.

Water, one of our most precious resources, affects our daily lives and livelihoods. LeRoy will bring his knowledge to help protect that. He will bring the leadership that’s needed to work through difficult issues that arise.

LeRoy has been a selfless Nebraskan his entire life. He has worked for our community in several leadership roles quietly. He has taught for Junior Achievement for years, served on the Red Cross board as its president, on the Cornhusker Council Boy Scout Board as its president, on the Capital Humane Society and the list goes on and on.

I plan to vote for LeRoy Sievers. I know he is the best candidate with the most knowledge to help the Lower Platte South NRD Board.

Larry Holmes, Lincoln

