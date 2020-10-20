Letter, 10/21: Senators silent on Trump

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, this fall, as your party faces complete defeat, remember that your names will be forever linked with the worst president in U.S. history.

We will not forget your complicity in the erosion of our American institutions. When Trump called for violence, you said nothing. When Trump cast doubt on the integrity of our elections, you kept quiet. You turned a blind eye to Trump's abuse of executive authority when he declared a national emergency to channel taxpayers’ funds for his wall, which Mexico has never paid for.

You stood silent as the president and his family profited off their political roles. And most tellingly: You’ve attempted to push through a Supreme Court justice — against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s own election rule — to destroy affordable health care during a pandemic.

During your post-election timeout, I’d encourage you to think of ways to expand your party, away from the reviled, Trumpist platform that it currently is.

Tim Turnquist, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0