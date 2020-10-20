Letter, 10/21: Senators show hypocrisy

Regarding the recent Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, I would like to call attention to our two senators and their dance with hypocrisy.

Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 16, 2016, and President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia on March 16, 2016, 237 days before the election.

The GOP refused to allow the nominee out of the Judicial Committee. The Republican rationale? They were following the "Biden Rule." Sen. Deb Fischer stated the American people should have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice. Our senators followed the party line.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.86 million, and the Republicans filled the seat with Neil Gorsuch on April 7, 2017. So much for letting the American people speak.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020, and the Republicans moved ahead immediately. Does anybody recognize the hypocrisy? What happened to the "Biden Rule"?

Ben Sasse talks about "Civics 101." There is no civics lesson where you ignore your opponent's Supreme Court nominee and ramrod your party's nominee through the process. Fischer's press release ignores her own previous rhetoric and praises the nominee. The issue isn't with the nominee but the speed of the process!