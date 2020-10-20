Letter, 10/21: Palmtag conservative, independent

The Republican Party of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts have spent thousands of dollars on an ad campaign primarily targeted at smearing candidate Janet Palmtag. Many of these ads have been misleading and some have contained outright lies.

I feel the people of District 1 deserve better than all these smear tactics and negative ads. If Ricketts and the Republican Party feel so strongly about getting Julie Slama elected, I feel voters would be better served by positive ads for Julie Slama rather than all of the negativity and innuendo targeted at a fellow party member.

The only logical conclusion I am able to draw from the Nebraska GOP wanting to direct so much effort at Slama’s candidacy is that Ricketts simply wants a legislator who will introduce bills and vote exactly as he directs.

It seems to me that the citizens of District 1 would be better served by Janet Palmtag who, like the governor, is a conservative Republican whose viewpoints will most likely line up with those of the governor the majority of the time, but she will actually put the best interests of the citizens of her district ahead of simply following the party line.

Mark Caspers, Auburn

