Letter, 10/21: Fortenberry man of character
Letter, 10/21: Fortenberry man of character

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., 1st District

Assumed office: Jan. 4, 2005

Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2021

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

I want to share with you what kind of man I find Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to be. In 2005 I was deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps. Congressman Fortenberry visited Iraq and had a meet and greet with Marines. I was fortunate enough to be able to be attend.

Although I lived in Omaha (2nd Congressional District), Congressman  Fortenberry was willing to meet and speak with me. At the end of the meeting, he asked if there was anything he could do. I asked if he could contact my parents to let them know I was doing well and was safe.

My parents had moved to Nixa, Missouri, but Congressman Fortenberry did contact them, and, although I do not know exactly what he said, it put my parents (especially my mom) at ease. Remember, this was before the prevalence of most social media, which my parents would not have had anyway. This had a greater impact on the peace of mind for my parents than any of the dozens of letters I sent them.

Representative Fortenberry did not have to do any of this (visit troops in Iraq, speak to me, speak to the Marines or contact my parents, who did not even live in the state), but his character and genuine concern for people was evident in his actions.

I will always be thankful to Congressman Fortenberry for his kindness and integrity in following through with my request.

Semper Fidelis.

Tim Hanson, Beatrice

