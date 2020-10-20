Letter, 10/21: Fortenberry has little to show

As we are voting now and until Nov. 3 a lot of decisions face voters. One such decision is for Congress in this district.

The two candidates each offer different views on how government should serve all of us. I know little about Kate Bolz, but I know a lot of my congressman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Before you vote, ask yourself one question: Can you name one thing Fortenberry has done in 16 years in Congress? Think hard. Name something. Fortenberry has been a backbencher in Congress his whole career. Other than push for disaster aid such as flooding -- which any congressman would do -- he has accomplished nothing.

Because he cannot point to any of his own accomplishments he attacks his opponent with the new McCarthyism of insinuating his opponent is in league with Chinese Communists. How absurd. It is behavior like this that turns people off politics.

Unfortunately, our congressman is what's wrong with Congress and has proved in nearly two decades he is not the solution but rather the problem. Regardless of your party affiliation, ask yourself if it isn't time, nearly two decades into the Fortenberry experiment, we try someone else.

Barry Reutzel, Lincoln

