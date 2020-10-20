Letter, 10/21: Bostelman represents area

Republican State Sen. Bruce Bostelman is a solid conservative. He is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-family. He supports President Trump. He successfully helped deliver $650 million in annual property tax relief in his first term, and he's working on more.

Senator Bostelman's opponent, Helen Raikes, does not support these conservative views. Her policies and areas of interest may reflect those of larger cities, but not those of the residents of Colfax, Butler and Saunders counties.

When voting this fall, we need to support Senator Bostelman. He reflects our conservative values -- something that we need now more than ever in the Nebraska Legislature.

James P. Groene, Schuyler

