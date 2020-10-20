Letter, 10/21: Bolz would care for Nebraskans

According to Newsweek magazine, there were at least 70 Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act since its inception as law on March 23, 2010. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has a history of supporting the vast majority of those attempts.

He also has been a very strong supporter of an ethically and morally bankrupt president, voting in line with President Trump’s position almost 98% of the time in the most recent session of Congress, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

Fortenberry's employer -- all of us who pay taxes, to which President Trump contributed $750 for each of 2016 and 2017 -- provides Fortenberry and his family with an excellent health insurance coverage. Like all senior citizens, we have a very good health insurance coverage through Medicare. We feel it is inhumane for lawmakers to deny affordable health care to any member of our society after taking an oath to work for the safety and welfare of everyone in our society.

Kate Bolz has an excellent record as a state senator caring for the welfare of all Nebraskans. We have full confidence that she will do the same as a member of the U.S. Congress.

Alice Jaswal, Lincoln

