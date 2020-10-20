Letter, 10/21: Answer clear: Vote for Bostar

Let’s compare the two candidates for Legislative District 29:

Environment: Jacob Campbell is a climate change denier who actively opposes clean energy. Eliot Bostar has worked, for nearly a decade with communities across the state to come up with common sense solutions to expand clean energy.

Taxes: As a legislative staffer, Jacob Campbell wrote a bill to raise the sales tax on groceries, which he bragged about during a radio interview before pivoting to denying it ever happened. Eliot opposes any new taxes on working families and plans to eliminate the tax on Social Security for our seniors.

Education: Jacob Campbell supports taking the funding from our public schools to send to private schools. Eliot, on the other hand, is endorsed by our local teachers because they know that he is a true champion of public education and our kids.

Health care: Jacob Campbell supports repealing affordable health care, while Eliot supports Medicaid expansion and has innovative proposals to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

The answer is clear: Vote Eliot Bostar for Legislature.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, Lincoln

