Letter, 10/21: All the problems, no revenue
Tom Osborne and gambling initiative opponents have it all wrong. Nebraskans are already gambling – a lot – in other states. The parking lot of the casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, is filled with Nebraska license plates.

If you consider all of the casinos in states surrounding Nebraska plus Las Vegas, it tells me that Nebraskans are gambling all they want. So we already have folks with gambling addictions, bankruptcies and criminal problems.

What we do not have is the tax money to help people with these problems and for property tax relief.

Jerry Cole, Lincoln

