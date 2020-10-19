 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/20: Pleasant an independent voice
View Comments

Letter, 10/20: Pleasant an independent voice

{{featured_button_text}}

I have already voted for Stephany Pleasant for Legislature in District 25. I voted for Stephany because she will be an independent voice for her constituents in the Legislature and will fight for working families.

Stephany has worked as a lawyer for Disability Rights for Nebraska, where she advocated for Nebraskans with disabilities. In contrast, incumbent Sen. Suzanne Geist has failed to exercise the kind of independent leadership that we expect.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is one of her biggest donors, and in 2016 Geist, couldn't identify one issue where she disagreed with Ricketts. I'm supporting Stephany Pleasant because she will put the people of District 25 first!

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

Stephany Pleasant

Stephany Pleasant, legislative District 25 candidate.

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News