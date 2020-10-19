Letter, 10/20: Pleasant an independent voice

I have already voted for Stephany Pleasant for Legislature in District 25. I voted for Stephany because she will be an independent voice for her constituents in the Legislature and will fight for working families.

Stephany has worked as a lawyer for Disability Rights for Nebraska, where she advocated for Nebraskans with disabilities. In contrast, incumbent Sen. Suzanne Geist has failed to exercise the kind of independent leadership that we expect.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is one of her biggest donors, and in 2016 Geist, couldn't identify one issue where she disagreed with Ricketts. I'm supporting Stephany Pleasant because she will put the people of District 25 first!

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

