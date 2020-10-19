Letter, 10/20: Life has prepared Raikes to serve

As a longtime friend and colleague of Helen Raikes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I had the opportunity to observe Helen’s interaction with people, her leadership and abilities and her keen insight into issues and problems.

Raikes has contributed much to the advancement of education and policy related to Nebraska children and families. Helen’s work in early childhood education and family has garnered state and national recognition.

These include, for example, the 2005 Distinguished Service to Children Award, Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children in 2003; and involvement as an associate in the Center on Children, Families, and the Law at UNL.

She has worked effectively on various committees at the state and federal levels including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a consultant. Helen was recognized for her leadership and service on the Fatherhood Initiative Team and the early Head Start Internal Working Group at the national level.

Having grown up on a farm and been involved in the farm business with her late husband, former Sen. Ron Raikes, she understands Nebraska agriculture issues. The cycling markets, and the impacts of drought, flooding and disease are familiar to her personally.