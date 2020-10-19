Letter, 10/20: Keep politics out of public power

It was with special interest I read "NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electric co-op to political committee" (Oct. 4).

It appears the reporter did considerable research for the article, but he didn't focus on a critical point.

I am one of the ratepayers who filed a complaint. My complaint filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission addresses an apparent violation of law on the part of my public power district. The article focuses on the Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative, but it is not the subject of the complaint.

Public power districts are not legally allowed to campaign in support or opposition to a candidate for office or to transfer, authorize or participate in expenditures of public funds through another entity for purposes they are otherwise prohibited from engaging in directly.