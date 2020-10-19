Letter, 10/20: Keep politics out of public power

It was with special interest I read "NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electric co-op to political committee" (Oct. 4).
It appears the reporter did considerable research for the article, but he didn't focus on a critical point.
I am one of the ratepayers who filed a complaint. My complaint filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission addresses an apparent violation of law on the part of my public power district. The article focuses on the Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative, but it is not the subject of the complaint.
Public power districts are not legally allowed to campaign in support or opposition to a candidate for office or to transfer, authorize or participate in expenditures of public funds through another entity for purposes they are otherwise prohibited from engaging in directly.
I am familiar with these rules as I was an elected board member of a public utility for 30 years. The key point is that an elected official of my public utility, acting in official capacity, knew of the plans to recruit candidates and campaign with ratepayer money. My public power district authorized the transfer of funds and participated anyway.
I object to having my electric bill inflated to provide funds for political activity by the district, especially when it is against the law. This issue is not about private entities; it's about public power using ratepayer money to influence elections, whether it's direct or indirect.
Ted Thieman, Petersburg
