Letter, 10/20: Bright spots amid darkness

COVID-19 has turned our world upside down and much of the news coverage is depressing and frightening. Health care workers on nursing facility and assisted living campuses have been asked to shoulder the responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, our elderly.

They are the unsung heroes in this fight, who come to work every day because they are passionate about protecting their residents. They leave their families at home, don their masks, get their temperatures taken and go into battle armed with a bottle of sanitizer.

They are willing to have swabs shoved up their noses every week or more. They do this because they care about the residents while also quietly hoping that they will not be the person who accidentally brings the virus on the campus.

They make a difference and significantly impact the lives of elders. They improvise to bring joy and laughter to residents who have not hugged family and friends for many months. They cry with residents and families when illness and death occurs, and they remain committed to protecting themselves and their families when they are off work so as to not contract the virus.